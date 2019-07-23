Indonesia exports 82.2 LNG cargoes from Bontang, Tangguh in Jan-June -SKK Migas

Indonesia has exported 82.2 standard cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Bontang and Tangguh plants during January-June 2019, according to upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas’ senior official Arief Setiawan Handoko.

The country produced 57.2 standard cargoes of LNG in Bontang LNG Plant from January-June 2019, compared to 78.3 standard LNG cargoes during the first six months of 2018.

From Tangguh LNG plant, it produced 56.8 standard cargoes from January-June 2019, compared to 60.8 standard LNG cargoes during the first six months of 2018.

Indonesia’s overall domestic use of LNG amounted 31.8 standard cargoes for the first six of months of 2019, with 18.7 standard LNG cargoes originating from Bontang Plant and 13.1 cargoes from Tangguh plant.

Handoko told Reuters that the production decline at Bontang plant was due to a downturn in upstream production for Mahakam block, one of Bontang Plant’s largest gas supplier.

Another factor he said was that Bontang Plant had curtailed 3 cargoes that were not absorbed by (state electricity utility firm) Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

