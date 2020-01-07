Indonesia keeps coal domestic market obligation rules unchanged for 2020

Recent News

  

07/01/2020

Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has decided to keep coal domestic market obligation at 25% and the price cap at $70 per tonne in 2020, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ministry officials last year said the government was considering lowering the mandatory coal sales to domestic power plant operators to 20% since many miners struggled to fulfill the requirements.

“The government’s commitment to continue with this policy is based on domestic demand consideration and business sustainability,” the statement said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

