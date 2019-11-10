Indonesia keeps palm oil, cocoa export tax unchanged for November

Indonesia is keeping the export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) at zero and for cocoa beans at 5% for November, the trade ministry said in a statement late on Friday

The ministry set the CPO reference price at $571 per tonne for November and the cocoa beans reference price at $2,500 per tonne

Indonesia collects export taxes for CPO when the reference price is above a $750 per tonne threshold and collects export levies when the price is above $570 per tonne, but in September the government said it will not collect levies until January.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Robert Birsel)