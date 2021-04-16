Indonesia likely to witness 119 oil and gas projects starts across value chain by 2025, says GlobalData

Indonesia is expected to witness 119 oil and gas projects commencing their operations across value chain during 2021-2025, accounting for 6% of the total project starts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Out of these, new build projects lead the upcoming counts constituting around 78% of the total starts across the value chain, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 – Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects’, reveals that of the 119 projects, upstream projects would be 36, midstream projects 27, refinery 11 and petrochemicals would be the highest with 45 projects.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Indonesia is heavily focusing on gas projects as part of plan to double the production by 2030 and become one of the major exporters of gas in the world. It is also investing on petrochemicals projects to meet the growing demand in Southeast Asia.”

In refineries, the 300 thousand barrel per day (mbd) Tuban II is a key project expected to start operations in 2025. It is an integrated refinery project to be operated by PT Pertamina Rosneft Processing and Petrochemicals.

Among the upcoming petrochemical projects in Indonesia by 2025, Shanghai Huayi Company Bintuni Methanol Plant is a key project with a capacity of 1.8 million tons per annum (mtpa). The new build plant is presently in the construction stages and is expected to start operations in 2021.

In the upstream (fields) segment, GlobalData expects 36 projects to start operations in Indonesia during 2021 to 2025. Natural gas projects dominate the upcoming projects count accounting for about 75% of the total projects. Some of the notable projects include Unitized Jambaran-Tiung Biru (JTB) and Mako. Unitized Jambaran-Tiung Biru (JTB) is an onshore conventional gas field presently in approval stage and is expected to start operations in 2021. On the other hand, Mako is a shallow water conventional gas field presently in approval stage and is expected to start operations by 2023.

Midstream projects constitute around 23% of all oil and gas projects in Indonesia by 2025. Pipeline projects constitute bulk of the upcoming midstream projects with the Dumai–Medan gas pipeline being one of the key projects with a length of 509 kilometres (km). The project has been approved and is expected to start operations by 2025.

In LNG, Tangguh Train 3 is a key liquefaction project with a capacity of 3.8 mtpa. The liquefaction project is currently operated by BP Berau Ltd.

