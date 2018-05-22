Indonesia mulls bringing official crude price closer to Brent

Indonesia is mulling a change to the formula for its Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) to bring it closer to global oil benchmark Brent, an energy ministry official said on Tuesday.

Such a move would encourage local oil contractors to sell crude oil to state energy company Pertamina, rather than export their production, said Djoko Siswanto, director general of oil and gas at the ministry.

“If the ICP approaches the market price, (contractors) wouldn’t need to sell it overseas, they could just sell it to Pertamina,” Siswanto said.

The move, being discussed among focus groups, would also increase oil exploration and state revenues, he said.

There is an average of a $3 difference between international and ICP prices, Siswanto said, and the new plan could see this reduced to about 50 cents.

“I want ICP to be closer to Brent,” he said.

Indonesia adopted its current pricing formula in July 2016, the first change to the formula since 2007.

Monthly ICPs for Indonesia’s key grades, Minas, Duri, Widuri, Cinta, Arjuna, Attaka, Belida and Senipah condensate, are currently calculated based on a differential to dated Brent quotes as published by oil price agency S&P Global Platts.

While Indonesia has not said exactly how it calculates its monthly price differential to dated Brent, market participants say the differentials track the average of price quotes published by Platts and Japanese energy information provider RIM Intelligence.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)