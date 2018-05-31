Indonesia oil liftings are at 737,000 bpd as of May 24 -Energy Ministry

Indonesia’s average crude oil lifting was 737,000 barrels per day (bpd) as of May 24, below the country’s 2018 target of 800,000 bpd, data from the energy ministry showed.

Over the same period, average daily crude production was at 778,000 bpd, the data showed on Wednesday.

Indonesia’s gas lifting was at 1,157,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as of May 24, also short of the 2018 target of 1,200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The country’s gas production, meanwhile, was at 1,396,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, above its 2018 target of 1,351,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Lifting refers to oil or gas output that is ready for shipping and differs to production.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jakarta bureau Writing by Fergus Jensen)