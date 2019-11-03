Indonesia palm oil price to average $600/T in Jan-June 2020 – analyst Mielke

Indonesia palm oil price is seen averaging at $600 per tonne in the first half of next year, an increase from an earlier estimate of $580 per tonne, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said.

Global consumption has started to exceed output and world’s stockpiles of palm oil are expected to drop by 2-3 million tonnes in the next 12 months from 14.7 million tonnes, said Mielke, editor of Oil World, the Hamburg, Germany-based newsletter, at a palm conference in Indonesia’s Bali island.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)