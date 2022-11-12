Indonesia plans to set palm oil reference price at $826.58/T for Nov 16-30 -official

Indonesia plans to set reference price of its crude palm oil at $826.58 per tonne for Nov. 16-30 shipments, Trade Ministry official Farid Amir said on Friday.

The planned reference price would put the export tax for the period at $33 per tonne, up from $18 for the Nov. 1-15 period, and would trigger a $85 per tonne levy. The government has yet to issue the decree stating the Nov. 16-30 reference price.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)