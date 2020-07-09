Indonesia produces 104.8 LNG cargoes in Jan-June -regulator

Indonesia produced 104.8 standard cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Bontang and Tangguh LNG plants in between January to June. Susana Kurniasih, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas’ spokeswoman told Reuters.

79 cargoes of LNG were exported and 25.8 cargoes were sold domestically in first half of 2020.

20.5 cargoes of domestic sales were sold for electricity.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Louise Heavens)