Indonesia seeking 2 mln metric T of Thai rice next year – Thai PM

Indonesia is seeking to buy 2 million metric tons of Thai rice next year, Thailand’s government said on Tuesday, a volume that would fulfil the archipelago nation’s planned import quota after drought impacted its 2023 production.

Indonesia has emerged as one of the world’s toprice importers this year and drought has delayed its planting for the 2024 harvest.

Its state procurement agency Bulog last month said the government would set next year’s rice import quota at 2 million metric tons, down from this year’s quota of 3.8 million tons.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said his government had received a letter from Indonesia on Monday outlining the intent to buy 2 million metric tons of the grain. Indonesia’s Bulog did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Indonesia is seeking 1 million tons from the private sector and 1 million tons in a government-to-government deal, Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told a briefing.

Initially, Indonesia wanted 1 million by the end of this year, which was not possible, Chai added.

“They want the rice right away. If we’re ready to sell it, they’re ready to buy it,” he said.

Indonesia’s rice output this year dropped to 30.9 million metric tons from 31.53 million tons a year ago.

Thailand, one of the world’s biggest rice shippers, is targeting export of about 8 million metric tons of the grain this year.

In January-October, Thailand exported 6.9 million metric tons of rice, up 11.4% year-on-year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in Bangkok and Dewi Kurniawati in Jakarta; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)