Indonesia sees 2023 coal exports of 457 mln T, less than earlier cited – official

Indonesia’s coal exports are targeted at 457.3 million tonnes this year, an energy official said on Tuesday, a day after the minister said exports would reach a record of more than 500 million tonnes.

The ministry’s coal director, Lana Saria, said exports would drop this year, however, despite demands from European buyers, as domestic consumption is seen rising. She said the data earlier cited by the minister had not been reconciled.

She also said Indonesia is assessing the impact of China’s resumption of coal imports from Australia.

“Whether China would buy more from Australia, it is something that is still unclear to us,” Lana said, adding demand from India is expected to remain high.

