Indonesia Sept crude palm oil export reference price, export tax set higher

Indonesia set its crude palm oil (CPO) export reference price 13% higher in September, Musdhalifah Machmud, the deputy minister for food and agriculture, told Reuters on Friday.

September’s CPO is set at $1,185.26 per tonne, up from $1,048.62 a month earlier.

This means that the export tax for the edible oil has jumped from $93 per tonne in August to $166 in September.

Export levies for CPO, however, remain the same at $175 per tonne.

