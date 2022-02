Indonesia set the benchmark coal price COAL-HBA-ID for February at $188.38 per tonne, up from January’s $158.50 per tonne, energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The price rose due to higher energy demand while Indonesia, the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter, also restricted coal exports in January, Agung said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)