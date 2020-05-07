Indonesia sets May coal benchmark price at $61.11 per tonne

The Indonesian government set its coal benchmark price (HBA) for May at $61.11 per tonne, down from $65.77 per tonne last month, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a statement.

The benchmark price COAL-HBA-ID was lower, compared with April, due to a coronavirus-led slowdown in global economy and lower demand from key destinations like China, South Korea, India and Japan, the ministry said.

The HBA is a monthly average of the Argus-Indonesia Coal Index (ICI-1), the Platts Kalimantan 5,900 assessment, the Newcastle Export Index and the globalCOAL Newcastle index from the previous month

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fathin Ungku; editing by Uttaresh.V)