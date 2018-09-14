Indonesia sets Sep HBA thermal coal price at $104.81/mt, up 14% on year

Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources set its September thermal coal reference price, also known as Harga Batubara Acuan or HBA, at $104.81/mt, down 2.8% from August but up 13.8% year on year.

The ministry had set the price for August at $107.83/mt, and for September 2017 at $92.03/mt.

The HBA is a monthly average price based 25% each on Platts Kalimantan 5,900 kcal/kg GAR assessments, Argus-Indonesia Coal Index 1 (6,500 kcal/kg GAR), Newcastle Export Index (6,322 kcal/kg GAR) and globalCOAL Newcastle (6,000 kcal/kg NAR).

In August, the daily Platts FOB Kalimantan 5,900 kcal/kg GAR coal assessment averaged $77.68/mt, down from $82.96/mt in July, while the daily 7-45 day Platts Newcastle FOB price for coal with a calorific value of 6,300 kcal/kg GAR averaged $118.29/mt, compared with $120.74/mt in the previous month.

The HBA price for thermal coal is the basis for determining the prices of 77 Indonesian coal products and calculating the royalty producers have to pay for each metric ton of coal sold.

It is based on 6,322 kcal/kg GAR coal with 8% total moisture content, 15% ash as received and 0.8% sulfur as received.

