Indonesia sets Sept 16-30 crude palm oil reference price at $798.83/t – trade ministry

Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $798.83 per metric ton for the September 16-30 period, a trade ministry decree published on Friday showed, down from $805.20 per metric ton in the first half of the month.

The new reference price would place the export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton respectively for September 16-30, unchanged from the previous period.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)