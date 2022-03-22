Indonesia targets lower rice, corn output in 2023 – agri minister

Indonesia’s agriculture minister, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday:

Indonesia set its 2023 production target for unhusked rice at 56.08 million tonnes.

The corn production target was set at 23.21 million tonnes.

Next year’s target is lower than the 2022 target at 57.5 million tonnes for unhusked rice and 26 million tonnes for corn.

In the January-April period of 2022, Indonesia’s statistics bureau estimated unhusked rice output of 25.40 million tonnes, up 7.7% from the same period a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)