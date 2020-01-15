Indonesia to allow Pertamina 50 mln barrels of crude imports in 2020 – official

Indonesian government will allow state oil and gas company PT Pertamina to import 50 million barrels of crude oil in 2020, lower than requested, energy ministry’s acting oil and gas director general, Djoko Siswanto, said.

The crude import quota is around 30 million barrels short of what Pertamina requested, he told reporters, to encourage Pertamina to seek crude oil from domestic oil sources.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)