Indonesia to commence 27 midstream projects in Asia through 2025, says GlobalData

Indonesia is likely to start the operations of 27 midstream oil and gas projects between 2021 and 2025, mainly in transmission pipelines and liquids storage segments, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Global Midstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-2025 – Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts’, reveals that out of the 27 projects to commence operations in Indonesia, transmission pipelines projects would be 15, liquids storage would be seven and LNG regasification would be three. LNG liquefaction and gas processing would be one each.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Indonesia being one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia is witnessing strong demand for oil and gas from both industrial and residential segments. Therefore, the country is adding substantial midstream infrastructure to meet the growing demand.”

Among the midstream segments, transmission pipelines projects would constitute around 56% of all midstream project starts during the period 2021 to 2025. The Dumai–Medan gas pipeline is one of the key projects with a length of 509 km and costing US$547m. The pipeline project is expected to start operations in 2025. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk is the operator while PT Pertamina (Persero) is the 100% equity holder of the project.

GlobalData notes that liquids storage projects would constitute around 26% of all the midstream project starts in Indonesia during the period 2021 to 2025. Among the upcoming liquids storage projects, the Selayar project leads with a storage capacity of 44 million barrels and costing US$1,086m. The project is presently in the approval stage and is expected to start operations in 2024.

