Indonesia to import 600,000 metric tons of rice from Thailand, Vietnam

10/10/2023

Indonesia plans to import 600,000 metric tons of rice from Thailand and Vietnam out of a quota for 1.5 million tons of additional imports, the country’s acting agriculture minister said on Monday.

Indonesia’s acting agriculture minister Arief Prasetyo Adi said there was no deal to import rice from China, after it was previously discussed with Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo on ASEAN Summit last month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati, Bernadette Christina, Editing by Louise Heavens)

