Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Indonesia To Require Permits For Palm Oil Exports- Trade Ministry

Indonesia To Require Permits For Palm Oil Exports- Trade Ministry

in Freight News 20/01/2022

The world’s top palm oil exporter Indonesia will require exporters of the vegetable oil to obtain export permits from the Trade Ministry for their shipments starting Jan. 24, ministry officials said.

Palm oil producers are also required to declare how much of their production has been supplied to domestic buyers to obtain export papers, Trade Ministry senior official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana said, as the government ramps up efforts to control domestic cooking oil prices.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software