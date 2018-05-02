Indonesian Bumi Resources Q1 coal sales price jumps; eyes more higher-CV output

Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources reported higher year on year average selling prices in the first quarter of 2018, and expected to produce more higher calorific value material to take advantage of the prevailing high prices.

Bumi Resources has a majority stake in major Indonesian coal producers Kaltim Prima Coal and Arutmin, which produce steam coal with heating values of 4,200-7,100 kcal/kg gross air dried.

“Arutmin plans to produce between 6 million mt and 7 million mt of higher grade 6,300 kcal/kg GAR quality coal for export in fiscal year 2018, up from about 1 million mt in 2017,” a company executive Tuesday said.

Bumi reported combined coal sales of 21.3 million mt in the latest first quarter, up from about 21 million mt in the same period last year.

Production in Q1 2018 stood at 20.5 million mt, up from 20.2 million mt last year.

Bumi’s quarterly output had nearly double that of Indonesia’s second largest coal producer, Adaro Energy, and almost four times higher than state-owned producer PT Bukit Asam.

Adaro Energy produced 10.95 million mt in the latest first quarter, while Bukit Asam reported an output of 5.28 million in the same period.

Bumi’s average FOB price for Q1 2018 stood at $59.10/mt, up by about 9.6% from $53.90/mt in the same period last year.

Strong Chinese demand, coupled with unseasonal rains in Indonesia had continued to support coal prices this year.

The 90-day price of FOB Kalimantan 5,900 kcal/kg GAR had lost 9.2% to date in 2018, to be assessed Monday at $76.25/mt, S&P Global Platts data showed. However, the current price was almost 72% higher compared with the low of $44.30/mt in April 2016, Platts data showed.

Kaltim Prima produced 12.9 million mt in Q1 2018, down 8.5% from Q1 2017. Its sales stood at 13.6 million mt, down 4.2% from last year.

“First-quarter 2018 rainfall was very high and impacted output. As drier season approaches, coal output would pick up,” the company’s executive said.

Arutmin produced 7.6 million mt in Q1 2018, up from 6.1 million mt last year. Coal sales at Arutmin jumped 15% year on year to 7.8 million mt in the latest quarter.

Source: Platts