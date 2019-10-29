Recent News

  

Indonesian coal miner Bukit Asam’s Jan-Sept output up nearly 10% y/y

Indonesia’s PT Bukit Asam produced 21.6 million tonnes of coal in January-September period this year, up 9.6% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Coal sales rose 10.7% annually to 20.6 million tonnes in January-September.

Average selling price of Bukit Asam’s coal in the nine-month period fell 7.8%, the statement said, due to a depressed Asian coal market. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

