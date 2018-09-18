Indonesian Pertamina’s planned Oct gasoline imports lower on month: traders

Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina plans to import around 11 million barrels of gasoline in October, slightly lower than the estimated 11 million-12 million barrels in September, trade sources said Tuesday.

The 11 million-12 million barrels in September estimated by market sources is a record high for this year, S&P Global Platts data showed, partly driven by higher demand during the Asian Games in Indonesia over August 18-September 2.

Market sources said Pertamina had bought 1.47 million barrels of gasoline on the spot market for September, while for October 1.39 million barrels of gasoline has been sought so far via spot tenders.

“It seems that spot tenders issued by Pertamina in October are less than those in September. In September, Pertamina had issued up to four or five tenders,” a trader from a North Asian refiner said.

Market participants were unable to provide a breakdown of volumes among the three 88 RON, 92 RON and 95 RON gasoline grades for the October imports.

They added that Pertamina did not purchase any 92 RON gasoline for September on the spot market and had focused efforts on the 88 RON grade, which may be due to the weaker rupiah. But for October, Pertamina sought naphtha, condensate and 92 RON gasoline in the spot market, which sources said would be used to blend into 88 RON gasoline.

Pertamina did not immediately respond to Platts’ queries regarding its import volumes.

“The demand volumes should generally be OK because you need to take away [the 88 RON] TPPI is producing, and now TPPI is moving to petrochemical production so [Pertamina] needs to buy more 88 RON gasoline,” a Singapore-based trader said.

For the 88 RON grade, Pertamina had issued a buy tender for the delivery of 140,000 barrels and 250,000 barrels over October 5-7 and October 9-11, respectively, loading from Singapore/Malaysia. The tender closed September 14, with validity until September 18.

For Q4, Pertamina had sought term barrels of 88 RON and 92 RON gasoline, and had awarded spot buy tenders for 500,000 barrels of each grade for each month over the period.

Market sources said the tenders were awarded, and while award details were not known, offers for the 88 RON gasoline term tender were reported to have been at a discount of $1.40-$1.80/b to Mean of Platts Singapore 92 RON gasoline assessments.

Sources said offers for the 92 RON gasoline term tender were reported at a premium of 80-90 cents/b to MOPS 92 RON gasoline assessments.

