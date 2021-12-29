Indonesian shipping company Kaiso Line confirms Jebel Ali Port as Middle East transshipment hub

The first vessel from the Indonesian shipping company Kaiso Line’s fleet recently dropped anchor at Jebel Ali Port. The MV Atlantic Pioneer left Jakarta on November 26 and reached the UAE shores on December 11.

This is also the first direct service by Kaiso Line from Indonesia to the Subcontinent and Arabian Gulf ports. The service will call on Jakarta, Nhava Sheva in India, Karachi, Jebel Ali and Dammam, offering direct connectivity to and from Indonesia, with Jebel Ali Port being the transhipment hub. The shipping line is scheduled to deploy more vessels next year to reach a weekly departure within every single port.

According to Billy Iskandar, Managing Director of Kaiso Line, “Indonesia is growing at a rapid pace, given the opportunities and favourable investment policies by the government, along with several bilateral ties the country has globally. The Jebel Ali Port is our hub in the Middle East, given the first-class infrastructure and the connectivity and access that DP World provides at their terminals.”

Source: Gulfnews