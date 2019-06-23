Indonesia’s Apr LNG exports dive 50% from Mar, crude rises 35%

Indonesia’s LNG exports plunged nearly 50% month on month in April to to 633,863 mt, while crude oil exports jumped 35% over the same period, detailed figures from Statistics Indonesia showed this week.

The sharp decline in LNG exports was mainly due to planned maintenance at BP’s Tangguh LNG plant in West Papua, Indonesia, which started at the tail end of March and lasted till mid-April

April crude shipments from the country totaled 358,365 mt, higher than the first quarter’s average monthly exports of 263,490 mt.

As for crude imports, the volume edged up month on month, and was up from an average of 763,920 mt in Q1.

The regional key oil producer went through a presidential election in April.

Source: Platts