Indonesia’s Bontang liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has offered three cargoes for loading in August, September and October, two trade sources said.

The cargoes are offered jointly by Indonesia’s Pertamina and Italy’s ENI, one of the sources said.

The cargoes are for loading on a free-on-board basis, with the tender closing on July 29.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Mark Potter)