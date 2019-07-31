Indonesia’s Bontang LNG plant sells 8 LNG cargoes out of 11 uncommitted cargoes

Indonesia’s Bontang LNG plant sold eight out of 11 uncommitted cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Arief Setiawan Handoko, a deputy chief at upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas.

Five of the LNG cargoes were sold to state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, two cargoes were sold to gas units of state energy firm PT Pertamina, and one cargo will be exported to Singapore by Aug. 10, Handoko said on Tuesday.

Output of LNG from the Bontang LNG plant has been curtailed by three cargoes, Handoko added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; editing by Christian Schmollinger)