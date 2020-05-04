Indonesia’s Bukit Asam reports Q1 output down 3.5%, reviews target

Indonesia’s PT Bukit Asam produced 5.5 million tonnes of coal in the January-March quarter, down 3.5% from a year earlier, data from the state coal miner showed on Monday.

The company aims to produce 30.3 million tonnes of coal this year and sell 29.9 million tonnes, but the targets may be downgraded due to disruptions linked to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are reviewing the possibility to revise our targets to be more realistic,” Arviyan Arifin, chief executive of Bukit Asam said in a video conference with media on Monday.

The company’s capital expenditure target this year may also be revised.

Sales volumes rose 3% to 6.8 million tonnes with 65% to domestic buyers, data in presentation material published on the company website showed.

The average selling price of Bukit Asam’s coal fell nearly 4%.

Second-quarter coal demand will likely be affected by a lockdown in India, its biggest export destination, and lower demand from Indonesian power companies.

Bukit Asam’s exports are being diverted to markets such as Vietnam and Cambodia after India imposed a total lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, Arifin said.

India started implementing the lockdown in late March.

Exports to India for April and May were expected to drop by 300,000 tonnes, director Adib Ubaidillah said.

In the domestic market, state electricity utility firm PT Perusahan Listrik Negara asked to reduce its purchase volume “significantly” for April and May deliveries due to lower demand for power.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)