Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Indonesia’s Bulog aims to import up to 500,000 T rice before year-end -chief

Indonesia’s Bulog aims to import up to 500,000 T rice before year-end -chief

in Freight News 24/11/2022

Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog planned to import up to 500,000 tonnes of rice before the end of the year to improve reserves of the staple food, chief executive Budi Waseso told a parliament committee on Wednesday.

Bulog also planned to procure another 500,000 tonnes of rice from local farmers, he said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software