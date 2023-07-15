Indonesia’s export earnings rule to go into effect next month

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 15/07/2023

A new rule requiring Indonesian natural resource firms to keep 30% of earnings from large-scale exports within the country for at least three months will go into effect from Aug. 1, a public filing showed on Friday.

The rule, which is intended to bolster Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves, applies to every custom document for exports worth at least $250,000.

Indonesian exporters are required to receive payments via local banks.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

