Indonesia’s Jan-May coal exports at 175.15 mln T -energy ministry

Indonesia, a major global thermal coal producer, exported 175.15 million tonnes of coal in January to May this year, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry forecast coal exports in 2020 of 435 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, Indonesia produced 228 million tonnes of coal up to May, around 42% of its full year output target, the statement said. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)