Indonesia’s January coal benchmark price set at $65.93/T – ministry spokesman

Indonesian government set its coal benchmark price (HBA) for January at $65.93 per tonne, slightly lower than December’s price, energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi told reporters.

The HBA stood at $66.30 per tonne in December.

The benchmark fell slightly in January because “coal imports by main Asian buyers such as China, India, Japan and South Korea continue to drop,” Pribadi said.

The HBA is a monthly average of the Argus-Indonesia Coal Index (ICI-1), the Platts Kalimantan 5,900 assessment, the Newcastle Export Index and the globalCOAL Newcastle index from the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)