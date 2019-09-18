Indonesia’s July gasoline imports drop to lowest level in 2019 at 1.1 mil mt

Indonesia took in a total of 1.106 million mt of gasoline in July, a stark fall of 21.4% on the month and the smallest volume year to date, detailed figures from Statistics Indonesia showed this week.

The drop had, however, been widely anticipated by Asian gasoline market participants, who attributed the reduction in July imports to high domestic stock levels. This comes after several months of heavy buying by state-owned Pertamina, they said.

Indonesia bought 3.504 million mt of gasoline in the first quarter of this year, and 4.09 million mt in the second quarter. The volumes were much higher compared to 3 million mt in Q1 2018 and 3.494 million mt in Q2 2018.

Additionally, gasoline blending economics were more viable in July, mainly due to plunging prices of blendstocks such as naphtha, sources noted.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama refinery in Tuban had shifted its focus toward gasoline production, according to market sources, but this could not be confirmed directly with the refinery.

Separately, Indonesia exported 77,784 mt of 88 RON gasoline in July, Statistics Indonesia’s data showed.

Source: Platts