Indonesia’s July palm oil exports at 3.13 mln T, says association

Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil producer, exported 3.13 million tonnes of palm oil in July, including refined products, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said.

It rose from 2.92 million tonnes a year earlier and compared to 2.77 million tonnes in June.

Indonesia produced 4.23 million tonnes of crude palm and palm kernel oils in July, GAPKI said in a statement, and the country’s stockpile stood at 3.62 million tonnes at the end of July.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)