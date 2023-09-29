Indonesia’s July palm oil exports at 3.52 mln tonnes -association

The world’s largest palm oil producer Indonesia exported 3.52 million metric tons of palm oil in July, including refined products, up 21.8% compared to the same month last year, Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Friday.

Production of palm and kernel oils in July stood at 4.77 million tons, while the end-July stock was at 3.13 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Martin Petty)