Indonesia’s exported 2.33 million tonnes of palm oil, including refined product in June, up 15% from the same month last year, Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said in a statement.

Palm oil stocks at the end of June stood at 6.68 million tonnes as the country produced around 3.30 million tonnes of palm oil that month. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)