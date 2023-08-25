Indonesia’s June palm oil exports rise 43% y/y – association

Indonesia’s palm oil exports, including refined products in June stood at 3.45 million metric tons, a 43% jump compared to the same month a year ago, data from Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed on Thursday.

Crude palm oil output in June was 4.03 million tons, down 12.8% on monthly basis. Meanwhile, stock by the end of June was at 3.69 million tons, versus 4.67 million tons at the end of May.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)