Indonesia’s November trade surplus seen narrowing to $3 billion : Reuters poll

Indonesia’s trade surplus is likely to narrow in November as exports are seen posting another contraction, while imports are expected to witness a marginal growth, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The poll, conducted with 20 economists between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14, showed trade surplus of $3.05 billion in November, compared with $3.48 billion in the prior month.

The resources-rich nation, a major exporter of commodities such as coal, palm oil, and nickel products, has seen its exports weakening in recent months due to falling commodity prices and a global economic slowdown that hurts demand.

Exports in November were seen contracting 9.36% year-on-year, after a 10.43% drop in October.

Imports were expected to post a 0.20% increase in November, edging up from a 2.42% drop in the prior month.

Source: Reuters (Polling by Veronica Khongwir and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)