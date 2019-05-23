Recent News

  
Indonesia's Pertamina buys condensate for July arrival -sources

Indonesia’s Pertamina has bought two cargoes of condensate for July delivery, trade sources said on Thursday.

* The company purchased 650,000 barrels of North West Shelf (NWS) condensate for delivery on July 1-10, while 300,000 barrels of Sharjah condensate from the United Arab Emirates will be delivered on July 11-20, they said

* Prices were not immediately available

* The cargoes are meant for Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI), which operates a condensate splitter in Indonesia
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

