Indonesia’s Pertamina looks for more Oct gasoil deliveries, sources say

Indonesia’s state-owned energy major Pertamina is seeking up to 200,000 barrels more of October gasoil deliveries, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, adding on to its earlier purchases.

The refiner is hoping to buy either one 200,000 barrel cargo loading from Singapore or Malaysia on Oct. 19-21 or two 100,000 barrel cargoes for delivery to Tanjung Gerem or Pengapon on Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 25-27 respectively via a spot tender, they added.

The tender closes on Oct. 11, with offers to have validity up to Oct. 15.

Pertamina has been buying spot October gasoil deliveries since two weeks ago because of suspected diesel production hiccups at one of its refineries, two of the sources said.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding its refinery troubles.

So far the company has issued procurement tenders for around 2.8 million barrels of 2500ppm and 50ppm sulphur gasoil since late September, Reuters records showed.

Pertamina’s trading arm also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)