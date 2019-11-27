Indonesia’s Pertamina plans to buy more crude for Cilacap refinery in May

Indonesian state oil and gas company PT Pertamina is planning to seek additional crude oil in May 2020 for July-December delivery for its Cilacap refinery, a senior official said.

Pertamina “will explore the market” for more crude supply, following its purchase of 950,000 barrels of U.S. crude per month for February-June delivery, said Hasto Wibowo, senior vice president at Pertamina’s Integrated Supply Chain.

Pertamina’s U.S. crude oil imports will increase next year from only two deliveries this year of 650,000 barrels each, he said.

Pertamina typically imports a total of 6.5 million to 7 million barrels of crude oil per month, mostly from the Middle East.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V)