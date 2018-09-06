Indonesia’s Pertamina seeks condensate ahead of possible splitter ramp-up -sources

Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina is seeking condensate in the spot market as it mulls ramping up operating rates at the country’s sole condensate-splitter, three industry sources familiar with the matter said.

Pertamina, which used to be a regular buyer of condensate, purchasing about 1.3 million to 2 million barrels a month, slashed imports earlier this year after it cut operating rates at the 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) condensate splitter, Trans-Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI).

The company is now considering ramping up operating rates at the splitter, although a final decision will depend on availability of cargo and price economics, said one of the sources.

The current operating rate for the splitter was not immediately known, and Pertamina officials did not respond to a Reuters query on the matter.

Pertamina has since last week issued separate tenders seeking condensate for delivery over September to November, trade sources said. It had earlier sought a cargo for September delivery but cancelled the tender and re-issued it this week due to limited availability of condensate.

Most of the condensate barrels for loading in September and October have sold, with traders now awaiting the loading programme of November cargoes.

Condensate is a light oil that is typically produced in association with natural gas. It is sought for its large yield of fuels such as naphtha and gasoline after processing.

Firm demand from South Korean companies as they seek an alternative to Iranian condensate after the United States re-imposed sanctions on Tehran has also been boosting differentials for condensates, trade sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; Editing by Tom Hogue)