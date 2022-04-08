Indonesia’s Pertamina ships 922,000 barrels of low-sulphur fuel oil in Q1

Indonesia’s state energy firm PT Pertamina exported about 992,000 barrels of low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) V-1250 in the January-March period, the company said on Friday

* The destinations for the marine fuel were Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore in 5 cargo shipments, company spokesperson Ely Chandra Perangiangin said in a statement

* “Pertamina plans to have monthly delivery. By continuing to produce quality products and in accordance to consumer needs, Pertamina hopes Balikpapan refinery unit will continue to grow into a competitive refinery,” Ely said, referring to the company’s refinery in East Kalimantan

* The shipments were Pertamina’s first of residue fraction derived marine fuel with maximum sulfur content of 0.45%

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)