Indonesia’s Pertamina slashes Jan-Oct crude, fuel imports by 30%

Indonesia’s PT Pertamina imported $13.8 billion worth of crude oil, fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in January-October period, down 30% from a year earlier, Chief Executive Nicke Widyawati told parliament.

Imported volume of crude oil and fuel products fell to 176.3 million barrels in January-October this year, from 224.1 million barrels in the same period last year, she said.

Imports of LPG rose to 4.74 million tonnes in January-October this year, from 4.53 million tonnes last year.

“Significant imports decline were seen in diesel fuel and jet fuel because there were increases in productions of those products at Pertamina’s refineries,” she told members of parliament.

She said Pertamina had stopped importing diesel fuel and jet fuel since March, bringing this year’s import of diesel fuel to 1.4 million barrels, from 15 million barrels in 2018.

