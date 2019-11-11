Indonesia’s Perusahaan Gas Negara signs LNG supply deal with Sinopec

Indonesia’s gas distribution company PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) has signed an agreement to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China’s Sinopec next year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sinopec required shipments of at least six cargoes of LNG in 2020, PGN Director Syahrial Mukhtar separately told Reuters.

First shipment for Sinopec is expected in early January, he said.

PGN expects to source the LNG from both domestic gas fields and overseas, including from parent company’s PT Pertamina’s gas fields, it said in the statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Rashmi Aich)