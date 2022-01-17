Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Shrank in December

Indonesia’s trade surplus shrank on-month in December amid weaker exports and higher imports of consumer goods and raw materials.

The country posted a monthly surplus of $1.02 billion, down from $3.51 billion in November and $5.73 billion in October, Indonesia’s statistics agency said Monday. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, has posted a trade surplus every month since May 2020.

December exports rose 35% from a year earlier to $22.38 billion, led by exports of manufacturing and mining-related products. On month, exports fell 2.04%.

Imports for December rose 48% on year and 10.5% on month to $21.36 billion, partly due to a rise in imports of raw materials, machinery and electrical appliances, the agency said.

For the full year, Indonesia’s trade surplus rose to $35.34 billion. Exports in 2021 rose 42% to $231.54 billion, while imports rose almost 39% to $196.20 billion.

Source: Dow Jones