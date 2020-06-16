Industrial Production Rose in May After Steep Declines

U.S. manufacturing increased in May after the previous month’s record decline, another sign that the economy started recovering from shutdowns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production — a measure of output at factories, mines and utilities — rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in May from April, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday.

The increase was smaller than the 2.6% rise anticipated in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists. Also, April industrial production was revised lower, to a 12.5% contraction versus a previously reported 11.2% drop.

Illustrating the extent of the damage inflicted by the coronavirus-related shutdowns, industry output last month was 15.3% below levels recorded in May 2019.

The rebound was a bit stronger in the manufacturing sector, the biggest component of industrial production, which rose 3.8% in May following a 15.5% drop in April.

Output of mining and utilities industries continued declining in May, the Fed said.

Capacity utilization, a measure of slack in the industrial economy, also rose less than expected to 64.8% in May from 64% in April. Economists surveyed by the Journal had expected capacity utilization to reach 66.7% last month.

Source: Dow Jones