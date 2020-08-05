Industry-First DNV GL Approval of ChartWorld eGlobeG2 ECDIS for Bridge Alarm Management Standard

ChartWorld has successfully gained type-approval revision of their eGlobeG2 ECDIS with DNV GL. In an industry first, eGlobeG2 has been certified compliant with IEC62923-1 and IEC62923-2 standard alert and cluster identifier for Bridge Alarm Management (BAM). BAM is a critical safety initiative, intended to reduce the number of similar alert signals on a vessel’s bridge.

ChartWorld is the first ECDIS manufacturer in the world to comply with this new standard. Oliver Schwarz, ChartWorld’s Business Development Director said “This is a significant achievement for the ChartWorld team. Two of our key promises to shipowners and managers are that your ECDIS will always be compliant and it will always be up-to-date. Having our eGlobe G2 units certified, delivers on this commitment.

“Achieving revised type-approval was a complex and thorough process and we believe a number of ECDIS manufacturers may drop out of the market as the industry scrambles to meet the certification deadline. While a grandfather clause will allow the ECDIS units to be utilised further, shipowners will need to be aware that many legacy products may not be eligible for upgrades or replacement, when manufacturers do not renew their certificate.

IEC 62923-1:2018 specifies the operational and performance requirements, methods of testing, and required test results for the bridge alert management (BAM) in support of IMO resolution MSC.302(87). It is applicable to all alerts presented on and transferred to the bridge.

IEC 62923-2:2018 specifies standard alert identifiers and reserved cluster identifiers to be used when applying bridge alert management. The intent is to reduce the number of different identifiers used for similar alerts as much as possible. The new certificate was issued on the 5th of July 2020 and is valid for 5 years.

All ECDIS installed after the 1st of September 2021 need to comply eventually.

Source: ChartWorld International Ltd.