Industry gears up for global breakbulk’s most important event, AntwerpXL

Thousands of industry professionals will gather at the Antwerp Expo in the Port of Antwerp later this month for AntwerpXL, the world’s only event dedicated exclusively to the breakbulk, project cargo and heavy lift industry.

The award-winning show, which takes place from 28-30 November, will feature companies with the latest innovations and solutions from around the world and across the breakbulk supply chain. C.Steinweg, Conti-Lines, MSC, Spliethoff and Fednav will be on the expanded show floor, alongside BBC Chartering, Konecranes, Varamar, Zuidnatie. Other big names exhibiting include Mammoet, Chipolbrok, Saudi Ports Authority, Katoen Natie, Deufol Belgie, Caribbean Line and Aertssen, Mantsinen Group, Aprojects, Navonus, Q Terminals, Port of Sunderland, Ultrabulk and Fracht Polytra.

Delegates will also be able to enjoy this year’s Main Deck conference, held on the final two days of the show. Here, some of the industry’s most knowledgeable experts are delivering 16 sessions spanning the five critical areas of digitalisation, the current market, ports, sustainability and recruitment.

The conference will include a special focus on how diversity and inclusion can encourage younger generations into the sector. Underscoring the event’s role in this area, AntwerpXL will also celebrate and welcome its latest cadre of 40 Under 40 – the show’s unique annual list of the most exciting and influential young people working in breakbulk.

In addition to new talent, products, knowledge and know-how, AntwerpXL is known for the immense networking opportunities that come from having over 3,700 leading cargo owners, EPCs, freight forwarders and ports from every corner of the globe under one roof. The event features a series of networking events, including the annual BUSINESSRUN, a guided tour the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, speed-networking sessions, late-night networking sessions and AntwerpXL’s Networking Lounge.

Margaret Dunn, Portfolio Director at AntwerpXL, says, “We are very excited to welcome everyone – all our delegates, exhibitors, and speakers – to AntwerpXL 2023. There’s not an event like it. Of course, it’s full of the top service providers and thought-provoking content but it’s also firmly in the industry’s diary as that rare opportunity for the whole of the market to meet and have in-depth, quality business conversations. If you haven’t yet signed up to attend, I’d hurry. You won’t want to miss it.”

Source: AntwerpXL